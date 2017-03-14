DELTA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man shot and killed the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducted the boy before being caught in Indiana.
Delta Police Chief Nathan Hartsock says authorities tracked James Ramey’s cellphone to Fulton County, Indiana, where he was found with the boy Tuesday. The child wasn’t hurt.
Police say Ramey will be charged with aggravated murder and other counts.
The baby’s maternal grandfather tells media outlets in northwestern Ohio that Ramey broke into the family’s house early Tuesday and shot his daughter in the chest.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
He says she later died at a hospital.
Several media outlets report that Ramey earlier had been charged with domestic violence and that he was due in court later this month on a charge of violating a temporary protection order.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.