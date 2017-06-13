ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in Louisiana shot and killed a man while trying to serve an arrest warrant.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Brooks David says St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies were serving the warrant late Monday at a home in Cade when they encountered a man armed with a gun.
David says state police investigators are trying to determine how many deputies fired shots at the man, who died at a local hospital. No other information about the shooting was immediately released.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rYmqqH ) that St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ginny Higgins referred all questions about the shooting to the state police.
