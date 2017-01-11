Share story

The Associated Press

REAGAN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old black man that involved two sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened late Tuesday in Henderson County after Darrion M. Barnhill attacked the deputies, slamming one of them to the ground, a TBI statement says. The struggle escalated, leading at least one deputy to fire his weapon, the TBI said.

Barnhill was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The TBI says deputies had responded to a complaint that Barnhill was beating on the door of a home in Reagan. The agency says deputies recognized he faced outstanding warrants and ordered him to surrender, but he became aggressive instead.

The TBI did not release information about the deputies.

The sheriff’s department referred questions about the shooting to the TBI.

According to police documents, Barnhill had a record of multiple arrests and convictions. He was currently facing charges of aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. In addition, he had previous convictions for domestic assault, aggravated assault, attempted aggravated burglary, drug charges, shoplifting and leaving the scene of an accident.

