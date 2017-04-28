HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 48-year-old Florida man used a pipe wrench to beat his pregnant wife to death in front of their four children after an argument over whether the baby was his.
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2qe4XaQ ) reports Claude Sejour called 911 and waited for police outside his Hollywood home Wednesday night.
A police report says Sejour told officers he killed his wife during an argument after his wife put her boyfriend on speaker phone. He told Sejour that Joseph was pregnant with his child.
Officers found Marie Carmel Joseph lifeless on a bed inside the home. Officers said the 17-year-old daughter was shaking her mother’s body as the other children — ages 14, 12 and 4 — were nearby.
Sejour is charged with first-degree murder. A lawyer isn’t listed on records.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.