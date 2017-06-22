AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he stole more than 500 signs, claiming they were an eyesore and a distraction to drivers.
John Hoelzl, of Avon Lake, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of receiving stolen property.
Police say the signs, valued at more than $5,500, were taken over a period of several months.
The Avon Lake Police Department began investigating the thefts after receiving several complaints. Police say some of the signs were illegally posted, but most had been granted city approval.
Hoelzl tells WJW-TV in Cleveland that he “probably shouldn’t have” taken the signs and he expresses his apologies.
Court records show he faces a preliminary hearing June 29.