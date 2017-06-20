LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man drowned while trying to save three children from the Arkansas River.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says Erik Rene Santiago-Antanio’s body was found Sunday in Van Buren, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Brown says Santiago-Antanio was fishing Saturday evening when two 14-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy who were with him began to have difficulties swimming against the strong river current.

Santiago-Antanio, of Fort Smith, rescued the girls then returned to the water to assist the boy.

A second fisherman saw Santiago-Antanio go underwater and never resurface. Brown says the other fisherman, whose name has not been released, rescued the boy.

The wife of the surviving fisherman videoed the incident using her phone and divers used that to locate Santiago-Antanio’s body.