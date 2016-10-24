PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man dressed as a tree for blocking traffic in Maine.
They say the man didn’t respond to officers when they warned him against obstructing traffic in a busy intersection in downtown Portland.
WCSH-TV posted video of the man being arrested after he blocked traffic again.
A friend of the man says he was trying to study the city’s traffic patterns.
The man appeared to be dressed as a pine tree or other type of evergreen.
Portland police hasn’t provided additional details.
