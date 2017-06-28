NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man was dragged out of his car and beaten in an apparent case of road rage.

A witness tells WTNH-TV (http://bit.ly/2sTLhwe ) the 53-year-old man slammed on his brakes during a green light at a New Haven intersection Tuesday to avoid hitting people crossing the street.

The unidentified victim tells police a man walked up to his car and began punching him through the open window. Two more men joined in on the attack, dragging the man out of the car and beating him on the street.

Police say the victim was left with a swollen left eye and a bloody nose and mouth.

Police are still searching for the three suspected attackers, who face charges of assault and criminal mischief.

