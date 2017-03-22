EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance.
Police say Donald Winkler, of Merrick, was upset with the quality of care he was receiving and checked himself out of Nassau University Medical Center around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Winkler then stole an ambulance from the hospital parking lot that had the keys in the ignition.
Police say they later found the man at a nearby 7-Eleven. Investigators say he admitted to taking the ambulance.
Winkler was arrested, taken back to the hospital and evaluated. Police arraigned him at his bed.
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- For Seattle dog owners, Labrador retriever is the favorite
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
Winkler is charged with second-degree grand larceny. It was not known if Winkler had an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.