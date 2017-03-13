CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say a man shot by police after he shot and injured an officer responding to a domestic violence call has been charged with attempted murder and a weapons count.
Police said Monday that 37-year-old Damion McRae opened fire with a 9 mm rifle on the two responding officers at an apartment complex Sunday. Police say officer Kenneth Grubbs was shot in the abdomen and McRae was shot when the officers returned fire.
Court records don’t list an attorney for McRae.
Police say both men remained hospitalized Monday with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
Mayor John Cranley described the shooting as an “assassination attempt” against the officers.
Chief Eliot Isaac said he couldn’t speak to what McRae was thinking. But he said McRae “openly and readily attacked our officers.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.