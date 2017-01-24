FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno police say a man attacked two relatives and then set their home on fire over a bad cigarette.
KFSN-TV reports (http://abc30.tv/2krfcEX) detectives say Richard Garcia asked his brother-in-law for a cigarette but didn’t like it and that led to an argument.
Fresno Police spokesman Lt. Joe Gomez says Garcia attacked his sister and brother-in-law with a crowbar and a hammer and then chased them with a knife. The couple got away and ran to a neighbor’s home for help,
Gomez says Garcia was on the porch with a knife when officers pulled up to heavy smoke and flames.
He was arrested and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and arson.
His sister and brother-in-law were treated for minor injuries from being hit with the crowbar and hammer.
