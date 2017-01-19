EYNON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him.
Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful.
Police say he attacked, choked and threatened to kill her until his teenage daughter intervened and tried to call 911. Police say he then attacked the daughter.
Police say the girl was able to escape and run to neighbors for help. The neighbor helped pull Rudalavage off his wife, who was treated for bruises and other injuries to her face, head and neck.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
Rudalavage remained jailed on attempted homicide and other charges Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.