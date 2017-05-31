WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.

Police said in an email that 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested early Wednesday at the hotel in downtown Washington.

A report states that police received information that Moles would have the guns and after they arrived at the hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue they saw one firearm “in plain view” in Moles’ vehicle and found another inside the glove box. The report states police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Police say Moles was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business and having unregistered ammunition.