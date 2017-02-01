PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested in the parking lot shooting death of his ex-wife while their two small children were present.

Police say there were continuing legal battles between the parents.

Josiah English III, 40, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the killing Tuesday morning of 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit (cal-zohn-CEET’).

Gutierrez-Calzoncit was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lived. Police have said the children were present but not whether they saw their mother being killed.

Court records indicate English and Gutierrez-Calconcit were battling over her intent to relocate the children to Mexico.

English represented himself in the pending family-law case. Court records don’t list an attorney for English who could comment on the criminal allegations.