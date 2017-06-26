SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
Sandusky police say 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday.
Ronna Wilson told police that her husband became angry after officers responded Friday to a report of him being disorderly. She said her husband later threw one of his prosthetic legs at her, striking her head, and threw her to the ground. She told police that her wrist injuries came from trying to block Wilson from hitting her with his other leg.
Police say the Sandusky man was jailed Saturday and denies assaulting his wife. Court records don’t indicate an attorney for him. A home telephone listing couldn’t immediately be found.
