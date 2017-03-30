COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have made an arrest in a 2011 cold-case killing of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter that had stumped authorities for years.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Thursday that investigators flew across the county to arrest Kenneth Canzater near his home in Paris, California, and charge him with murder.

Investigators said 25-year-old Candra Alston and her 3-year-old daughter Malaysia Boykin were found dead in their apartment on Jan. 9, 2011.

Canzater had been a suspect since shortly after the killings. A DNA test put him among several people who could neither be put at the crime scene nor ruled out.

Holbrook said a palm print was later run through a more sophisticated test than was previously possible, and it was a match.