COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have made an arrest in a 2011 cold-case killing of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter that had stumped authorities for years.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Thursday that investigators flew across the county to arrest Kenneth Canzater near his home in Paris, California, and charge him with murder.
Investigators said 25-year-old Candra Alston and her 3-year-old daughter Malaysia Boykin were found dead in their apartment on Jan. 9, 2011.
Canzater had been a suspect since shortly after the killings. A DNA test put him among several people who could neither be put at the crime scene nor ruled out.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
Holbrook said a palm print was later run through a more sophisticated test than was previously possible, and it was a match.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.