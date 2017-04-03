BOSTON (AP) — Divers have searched a Massachusetts river for a man who was reported missing after going to a Boston Celtics game Wednesday night.

Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Michael Kelleher, of Southborough. They say he and a co-worker went to the game at TD Garden, but he left early and hasn’t been seen since.

Massachusetts State Police divers didn’t locate any evidence in the Charles River connected to his disappearance.

They searched Monday at the locks of the Charles River Dam and under Boston’s Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. Police say they hope the search will serve to rule out that area.

Surveillance video shows Kelleher leaving the arena at about 9 p.m.

He’s 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt and gray sweatshirt.