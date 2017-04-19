NEW YORK (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to track the movements of a pioneering New York judge before she was found dead in the Hudson River.
Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s body was found along the riverbank near her Manhattan home on April 12. She had been reported missing a day earlier.
Two law enforcement officials say the death is being treated as a suicide. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn’t been completed.
Investigators were looking for any video or any witnesses who may have seen the 65-year-old in the time leading up to her death.
An autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death and required further study.
Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman on New York state’s highest court.
