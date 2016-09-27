LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock Police are conducting an internal investigation into the arrest of an Arkansas lawmaker who was taken into custody after officers said he refused to leave the area of a traffic stop he was filming.

Little Rock Police spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan said Tuesday that the department is investigating the arrest a day earlier of Democratic Rep. John Walker on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental operations. McClanahan said the department would release more details later Tuesday about the internal investigation.

Walker, a civil rights attorney, last year co-sponsored a law aimed in part at preventing authorities from prohibiting the filming of an arrest.