ACTON, Maine — Police say a landlord upset with tenants for digging up plants in his yard got on a tractor and ran over one of them, breaking her hip.
York County Sheriff Bill King says 64-year-old Leslie Dennis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Monday. The Journal Tribune reports the landlord in Acton, Maine, had contacted the sheriff’s office earlier that day, saying his tenants were digging up his plants. He said he already had planned to evict them.
Deputies told Dennis it was a civil issue.
Later that night, police say he got on his tractor to threaten two of the tenants and ran over a female tenant, breaking her hip.
Dennis was released after posting $500 bail Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.