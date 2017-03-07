STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer has fatally shot a driver after a high-speed chase of a vehicle with a woman and three children inside.
An Ohio attorney general’s office spokeswoman says a Strongsville police officer fired at least one shot at the end of a pursuit early Tuesday on Interstate 71 in Medina (meh-DY’-nuh) County, killing the man. The woman and children weren’t injured.
It’s unclear whether the man was inside or outside the vehicle when he was killed.
The spokeswoman says the chase began around 2:30 a.m. with an attempted traffic stop in Strongsville, a Cuyahoga County community 20 miles south of Cleveland. Two Strongsville police cruisers were damaged, but no officers were hurt.
The attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting.
