LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who broke into a Los Angeles home on Monday and repeatedly exchanged gunfire with police while barricading himself inside was shot and killed by officers after the standoff that lasted more than six hours, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers were first called to the home in Sunland — about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles — around 9 a.m. after the homeowner reported that a man in his 20s or 30s had broken into the house.

The homeowner was able to flee through a back window, but the intruder refused to come out of the house when officers arrived.

The homeowner told police that she had several firearms inside the home, prompting the officers to call for a SWAT team, Detective Meghan Aguilar, a police spokeswoman, said.

Police tried for several hours to negotiate with the man and convince him to surrender but he refused to come out of the home, she said.

After barricading himself in the home for about four hours, the man came outside with a gun and fired at police, causing at least one officer to return fire, Aguilar said. For the next two hours, the man periodically came in and out of the home and opened fire at police officers outside.

“When he would exit, sometimes he would fire and there were some officer-involved shootings,” Aguilar said.

Police deployed tactical smoke several times during the standoff and around 3 p.m. the man was seen emerging from the home amid a cloud of white smoke.

Video from news helicopters showed an officer on the side of the home shooting the suspect, causing him to roll down a hill behind the house. The man could be seen lying in brush at the bottom of the hill as a police dog approached his motionless body.

Aguilar, citing an ongoing investigation, declined to comment when asked if the man was armed when he was shot outside of the home.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

