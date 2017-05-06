HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A bull that escaped from a Kansas veterinarian who owned it spent about 20 minutes on the loose before being shot and killed by a police officer after attempts to corral and sedate the animal failed.
Police in Hays say no people were injured after the bull’s escape Saturday, though two vehicles were damaged by the animal.
Police say officers and volunteers tried to keep the bull outside Hays’ city limits. They say the officers decided to shoot the animal as it moved toward a more-populated area and approached the business district.
The veterinarian removed the bull from the scene.
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.