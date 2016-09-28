CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Police say an arrest warrant for a first-degree murder charge has been issued for an 18-year-old man in the deadly shooting at a party of the University of Illinois campus.

Police said Wednesday that they’re looking for Robbie Patton, of Champaign, believe he’s still in the area.

The early Sunday shooting came during at a fight at an apartment in the campus’ main commercial district. George Korchev, a 22-year-old from Mundelein, was killed and three others were wounded. None of the victims was involved in the altercation.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Patton pleaded guilty in April to aggravated discharge of a firearm in a December shooting incident.

A judge sent him to boot camp instead of to prison over objections from prosecutors, and Patton completed boot camp three weeks ago.