MIAMI (AP) — A 63-year-old Florida man who became irate over the response time for service on his dead car battery is accused of fatally shooting a service technician from AAA.
News outlets report 38-year-old Magdiel Hernandez was shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.
An arrest report says Jesus Esquivel got into an argument over the phone with a service technician about the length of time it was taking to get to his house. The driver asked his bosses to have another driver sent to Esquivel’s house. The company dispatched Hernandez.
Police say when Hernandez arrived at the home south of Miami, Esquivel opened fire, hitting him several times.
Most Read Stories
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Brief lockdown at Washington state Capitol campus after reports of gunfire
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- Oregon woman who licked, groped another woman on flight is sentenced
- Judges complain it’s unsafe, unsanitary outside King County Courthouse in Seattle VIEW
Hernandez died at the scene.
Esquivel is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.