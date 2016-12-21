HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating exactly what led to two people being killed and one man stabbed at the home of the late Country Music Hall of Fame artist Jean Shepard.
Hendersonville Police Det. Sgt. Jim Vaughn tells news outlets that arriving officers found Shepard’s husband, 79-year-old Benny Birchfield, wounded and bloody outside the home.
Inside, police discovered 21-year-old Travis Sanders shot to death. Birchfield’s granddaughter, 18-year-old Icie Hawkins, was also found with what police described as self-defense wounds and upper body injures. She later died.
Birchfield told police he heard a disturbance and went to the basement, where Sanders confronted him and stabbed him. Birchfield shot Sanders several times.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Vaughn says Birchfield, who was hospitalized, acted in self-defense and won’t face charges in Sanders’ death.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.