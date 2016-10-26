A man who identified himself as Jamie Otis to Deadline.com said he wanted to auction it off to raise funds for the 11 women accusing the presidential candidate of groping them. Police are investigating.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating the vandalizing of Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Det. Meghan Aguilar says investigators were called to the scene before dawn Wednesday following reports that the presidential candidate’s star was destroyed by blows from a hammer.
A man who identified himself as Jamie Otis says he’s responsible for the damage. Otis tells Deadline Hollywood (http://bit.ly/2dK4kON) that he originally intended to remove Trump’s star. He says he wanted to auction it off to raise funds for the 11 women accusing the presidential candidate of groping them. Trump has denied the groping allegations.
Aguilar says she’s aware of the Deadline report but couldn’t comment on whether Otis is a suspect.
Trump’s star was dedicated in 2007 in recognition of his work on NBC’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.”
