CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the University of Cincinnati.
University officials sent out a tweet Monday night, urging anyone on campus to “shelter in place, stay away from windows and lock doors.” They lifted the shelter-in-place order about an hour later.
Police say they’re searching for a male suspect in connection with the incident.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.