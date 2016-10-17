CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the University of Cincinnati.

University officials sent out a tweet Monday night, urging anyone on campus to “shelter in place, stay away from windows and lock doors.” They lifted the shelter-in-place order about an hour later.

Police say they’re searching for a male suspect in connection with the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.