SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy.
Police officials say officers responded at around 2:35 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at a home in Syracuse. Responding officers found the 9-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials say the boy died a short time later. His name hasn’t been released.
Police say the weapon has been recovered, but no other details are being released yet. Officials say there’s no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.
