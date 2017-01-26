SOUTH HILL, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a man who was shocked by a stun gun during a confrontation with authorities.
Police said in a statement Wednesday that 44-year-old Sabin Jones of South Hill died Tuesday.
He was stunned during a Jan. 20 confrontation as Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputies served an emergency custody order at a convenience store. Police say Jones refused to get out of his car and South Hill police helped block his car. Later, police say Jones got out and fought them. A police officer used a stun gun, but Jones didn’t comply.
WWBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j7WlT3) Jones’ mother, Violet Smith, says he had schizophrenia.
Jones was hospitalized and died four days later. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
