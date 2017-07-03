BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have seized a taxi that crashed into a group of cab drivers near Boston’s Logan International Airport and are investigating what happened in what they call a “tragic accident.”

The taxi jumped a curb and struck a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies on Monday, injuring 10 people.

State police say the taxi’s driver remained at the scene, was interviewed by troopers and then was allowed to leave. They say there’s no information to suggest the crash was deliberate and no charges have been filed.

The crash briefly raised fears of terrorism akin to attacks in Britain and France. But state police Maj. Frank McGinn says there doesn’t appear to be any indication of an intentional act.

The driver is from Cambridge, just west of Boston across the Charles River.