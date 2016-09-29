COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in College Park.

Prince George’s County police tweeted Thursday that officers were notified of a missing person on Wednesday night. As they searched, police say they found the missing person and a second person shot in a parking lot on 48th Avenue, less than a mile from the University of Maryland College Park campus. Preliminarily police say it appears to be a domestic related murder-suicide.

Police spokesman Cpl. Harry Bond says it’s not yet clear whether either person was linked to the university.