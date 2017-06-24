SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California are investigating two possible hate crimes against Islamic centers in Sacramento and Davis.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating an incident at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento. Officials say a deputy was waved down by a citizen Saturday afternoon and was led to a burned Quran filled with bacon, hanging by a handcuff from a fence.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2sDGhM2) that in a separate incident someone driving by in a car threw pages torn out of a Quran into the Islamic Center of Davis Friday night, during evening prayer.
In January, a woman broke windows at the mosque and left bacon strips on the entrance handles.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Veteran LAPD officer arrested for sex with 15-year-old cadet
- Did you get the letter? WSU sends warning to 1 million people after hard drive with personal info is stolen
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
The woman, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, recently received five years’ probation after pleading guilty to a felony hate crime.