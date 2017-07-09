ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in North Texas say a driver who led officers on a chase after a robbery brought along an unexpected passenger: his infant child.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2tWM4xU ) that 19-year-old Quardrion Atkins and two other teenagers were arrested Saturday.
Police in Arlington say the three are accused of robbing an apartment Friday night and a home on Saturday, after which they led police on a short chase in an SUV. Authorities say Atkins’ child was in the vehicle.
Police say each of the three suspects will face two counts of aggravated robbery.
Arlington police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison says Atkins will also be charged with endangering a child. The Arlington jail confirmed Atkins was in custody Sunday but said no defense attorney was listed in his records.
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com