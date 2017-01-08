PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia state police say officers fatally shot a man who threatened them with a knife.

State police spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous says in a news release that 25-year-old Daniel Scott Giberson of Bluefield was shot Saturday night.

Baylous says troopers responding to a domestic disturbance in Princeton, about 90 miles south of Charleston, saw the suspect driving and a pursuit ensued. After Giberson crashed his vehicle, officers found him in the front seat with a knife to his throat.

Baylous says after officers removed a passenger from his vehicle, Giberson got out and approached officers with the knife, telling them to shoot him. Baylous says in response to the threat to their lives, officers then shot him.

The race of Giberson and the officers weren’t known. Baylous didn’t immediately respond to an email Sunday.