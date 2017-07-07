BANGKOK (AP) — Police say efforts by Thailand’s government to curb sales of ivory have been successful, following criticism of widespread trafficking in the country.
Police announced Friday that since January, officials have seized only two elephant tusks and 422 tusk fragments, while in the same period last year they seized 99 tusks and 22 tusk fragments.
Deputy Police Commissioner Gen. Chalermkiat Sriworakhan said the drop in the number of cases showed that strict enforcement had deterred traffickers.
Thailand had been considered to have the largest unregulated ivory market in the world, but it introduced new laws and amendments in 2014 and 2015. The Elephant Ivory Act regulates the domestic ivory market and criminalizes the sale of African elephant ivory.
