Nation & World Police in northern India say 14 coaches of passenger train have derailed, killing at least 24 people Originally published November 19, 2016 at 6:00 pm The Associated Press LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police in northern India say 14 coaches of passenger train have derailed, killing at least 24 people.
