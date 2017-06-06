MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say officers shot and killed a man who was wanted for murder.

Local news outlets report 47-year-old John Spaulding was fatally shot by two Miami-Dade police officers near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade detective Alvaro Zabaleta says they were assisting the City of Miami on the murder case. He says the officers spotted Spaulding inside a gold SUV they’d been looking for in the area and that shots were fired when they attempted to approach the vehicle.

Authorities say Spaulding was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was also recovered.

The officers involved weren’t immediately identified. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The details of murder allegations against Spaulding weren’t immediately available.