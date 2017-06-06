MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami say officers shot and killed a man who was wanted for murder.
Local news outlets report 47-year-old John Spaulding was fatally shot by two Miami-Dade police officers near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday afternoon.
Miami-Dade detective Alvaro Zabaleta says they were assisting the City of Miami on the murder case. He says the officers spotted Spaulding inside a gold SUV they’d been looking for in the area and that shots were fired when they attempted to approach the vehicle.
Authorities say Spaulding was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was also recovered.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
The officers involved weren’t immediately identified. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
The details of murder allegations against Spaulding weren’t immediately available.