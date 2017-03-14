GWYNN OAK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland shot three men in a vehicle that officers said began to accelerate toward them as they approached it to investigate a robbery that had just happened.

Baltimore County police say the men were seriously injured late Monday and are being treated at hospitals.

In a written statement Tuesday morning, police said an officer on patrol saw a man he found suspicious near a Royal Farms convenience store in the western suburbs of Baltimore. Another officer responded to check whether people in the store were OK, and was told the store had just been robbed. The officers found a vehicle parked about a block away in a residential area.

“As two officers approached this vehicle on foot, it began to accelerate towards them. Both officers, in fear for their lives, fired at the approaching vehicle, striking all three of the male suspects inside,” the statement said.

Police say county fire department medics were called immediately and the men were taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Police say before the robbery, there were reports of armed robberies in a matter of hours in that part of the county, and they’re investigating those cases. They say they found a handgun in the men’s vehicle.

There is body-worn camera footage from the shooting scene. Police say it’s part on the investigation and won’t be released at this time.

Sgt. Andrea Bylen told The Baltimore Sun that the officers were not injured.

The officers will be placed on administrative status while the shooting is reviewed, as is standard procedure. The statement did not list the names or races of the officers or the suspects.