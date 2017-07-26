MARION, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after police shot and critically wounded a 16-year-old boy outside of an emergency shelter for juveniles in eastern Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at East Arkansas Youth Services in Marion, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

State police said in a press release that Marion police officers responded to the shelter at 7:08 p.m. and “moments later” reported that a teenager had been shot and wounded by police.

Arkansas Department of Human Services spokeswoman Amy Webb says the shelter contracts with the state to provide services to children in foster care and children who have been involved in the juvenile justice system.

She declined comment on the shooting. State police said they would release more information later Wednesday.