NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man in California who was armed with a knife and acting “high” or “crazy” in a parking lot, authorities said.
Isidro Zarate, a homeless man who stays in the area, told KTVU-TV (http://bit.ly/2nkxI7o) that the man appeared angry as he waved a foot-long knife and confronted two of Zarate’s friends.
A police statement said numerous people called 911 Monday evening saying a man was “walking around near the front of the Home Depot with a knife in his hand and acting ‘high’ or ‘crazy.'”
He then walked across the street to a parking lot.
Two officers were responding to the 911 calls when they encountered the man and fired their guns at him, the Napa Police Department said.
The officers were placed on paid administrative leave as the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reviews the incident.
Napa police Capt. Jennifer Gonzales said Tuesday she had no details on the man who was killed. Zarate described him as being in his 20s.
The two officers were not wearing body cameras.
This story has been corrected to say the shooting took place across the street from a Home Depot store, not in the Home Depot parking lot.
