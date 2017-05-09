MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a waitress at a New York IHOP pulled a steak knife on a Long Island family after an argument over poor service.
The mother of the family says they were shaken up after she, her husband and their two special needs kids were surrounded by the pancake restaurant’s wait staff after complaining about poor service. No one was injured.
WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2q1ZGWb ) the Massapequa (mass-uh-PEE’-kwuh) IHOP says they’re not supposed to discuss the matter with media. A statement released by the franchise owner, Camile Gnolfo, says the business is cooperating with a police investigation.
Authorities say the waitress who pulled the knife on Friday morning was arrested on a charge of menacing, and is due in court later this month.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.