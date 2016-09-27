NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Metro Nashville Police have identified the 30-year-old California man who was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt while walking with a friend in downtown Nashville.
Police Capt. Gregory Blair tells local news outlets that Teddy Grasset died after being shot early Monday.
Grasset and his friend, 28-year-old Larry Niehues, were walking near the Country Music Hall of Fame when police say a Chevrolet Impala pulled up behind them. Grasset and Niehues ran in opposite directions and a gunman from the car opened fire.
Niehues was uninjured.
Blair says police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt. Police are still searching for the suspects.
