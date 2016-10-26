PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have identified the 17-year-old boy charged with shooting a good Samaritan who got off his bicycle to try to stop an armed robbery in Philadelphia.
Police say Mehdi Fraiji faces charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting last week in the city’s exclusive Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.
Officials say the 39-year-old cyclist tried to intervene when he saw the holdup. People were dining at a sidewalk restaurant next to the park where the shooting occurred.
Police say Fraiji grabbed a gun from a co-conspirator and shot the cyclist in the chest, torso and shoulder. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Most Read Stories
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
Fraiji is charged as an adult. His public defender couldn’t immediately be reached Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.