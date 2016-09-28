COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police have identified the officer who shot a suicidal man wielding a replica pellet gun in Maryland.

Howard County police on Wednesday identified the officer as Zachary Cerrone, a 10-year veteran of the force. He shot 42-year-old Andrew Schueler once in the torso. Schueler is still hospitalized but is expected to survive his injury.

Cerrone has been placed on standard administrative leave with pay.

Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said a 911 caller reported that Schueler was heading to Columbia to kill his family Monday and mentioned “suicide by cop.” Officers stopped the man’s Jeep Cherokee and Llewellyn says he told officers he had a gun and wanted to hurt himself.

Llewellyn says when he pointed the gun at officers, Cerrone shot him.