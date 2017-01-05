BARTON, Md. (AP) — Police are identifying a man whose body was found in the forested mountains of western Maryland shortly after a female companion walked out of the woods, suffering from hypothermia.

Maryland State Police identified the man in a statement early Thursday as 24-year-old Alexander Stevens of Frostburg. Police spokesman Greg Shipley says Stevens’ body bore signs of trauma. The homicide unit is investigating. An autopsy is planned Thursday to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says Stevens and the woman were seen together Tuesday evening near a Savage River State Forest trailhead. A search was launched early Wednesday after they were reported missing.

Thomson says the woman walked out of the woods about 9 a.m. Wednesday and Stevens’ body was found shortly thereafter.