DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police have identified a man fatally shot by officers after they say he pulled a gun during an attempted arrest.
In a statement Thursday, police identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr. of Durham.
Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said three officers were attempting to arrest Bailey at a house on Wednesday. He says Bailey ran as the officers approached.
Davis said Bailey pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, who fired at him. The officers performed CPR, but Bailey was pronounced dead a short time later.
Each of the three officers involved has more than 10 years of experience. All are on administrative leave.
Bailey was black. A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages asking for the officers’ races.
