HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Police in suburban Washington, D.C., have identified the man who they say shot two men and took a third hostage before an officer fatally shot him.
Virginia’s Fairfax County Police Department identified the suspect Tuesday morning on Twitter as 32-year-old Mohammad Azim Doudzai. No other details were released.
Police said late Monday that they’re piecing together the suspect’s relationships with his victims.
Police say Doudzai barricaded himself and a hostage in a house in Herndon before setting it ablaze. He was killed after exiting the burning house and wielding what appeared to be a knife.
The officer who shot Doudzai has been put on routine administrative leave. The hostage was treated for smoke inhalation. The victims who were shot are expected to survive.
