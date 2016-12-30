SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have identified a man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland told media outlets that a Spring Hill officer shot 28-year-old Christopher Blake Tucker during some type of “encounter” when the officer arrived at the home Wednesday night.
Tucker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The TBI is investigating the shooting and whether Tucker was armed. Spring Hill police officers do not wear body cameras. The city is about 30 miles south of Nashville.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
The officer was not injured. Officials have not released the name of the officer or the races of those involved.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.