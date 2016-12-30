SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have identified a man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland told media outlets that a Spring Hill officer shot 28-year-old Christopher Blake Tucker during some type of “encounter” when the officer arrived at the home Wednesday night.

Tucker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The TBI is investigating the shooting and whether Tucker was armed. Spring Hill police officers do not wear body cameras. The city is about 30 miles south of Nashville.

The officer was not injured. Officials have not released the name of the officer or the races of those involved.