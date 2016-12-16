Share story

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man fatally shot by a Coppin State University police officer after firing at a car near the campus has been identified as 18-year-old Lavar Douglas.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith identified Douglas at a news conference Friday after authorities released surveillance videos showing the moments before Douglas was killed on Tuesday.

Douglas can be seen jumping out of a car that was being followed by the officer’s unmarked car, firing at a third vehicle behind them, and then running back toward his car.

The part of the video showing the officer shooting Douglas, a black man, is blacked out.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Coppin State Police Chief Leonard Hamm wouldn’t provide the officer’s name or race, citing the investigation. He said the officer is on administrative duty and hasn’t made a statement.

The Associated Press