BALTIMORE (AP) — A man fatally shot by a Coppin State University police officer after firing at a car near the campus has been identified as 18-year-old Lavar Douglas.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith identified Douglas at a news conference Friday after authorities released surveillance videos showing the moments before Douglas was killed on Tuesday.

Douglas can be seen jumping out of a car that was being followed by the officer’s unmarked car, firing at a third vehicle behind them, and then running back toward his car.

The part of the video showing the officer shooting Douglas, a black man, is blacked out.

Coppin State Police Chief Leonard Hamm wouldn’t provide the officer’s name or race, citing the investigation. He said the officer is on administrative duty and hasn’t made a statement.